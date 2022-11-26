Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts





@ mehaniq/123rf.com

Malawi's Vice President has been arrested and charged with corruption.

Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.

It is the latest in a series of arrests of officials suspected of corruption.

Saulos Chilima, Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi @SKChilima

The country's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said Chilima allegedly had been rewarded for assisting two companies linked to British businessman Zuneth Sattar, to win contracts.

The "reward" money reportedly amounts to over R4,700,000 ($280,000).

Chilima was charged on six counts, including three of "corrupt practises by a public officer".

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation reports that Chilima has denied the allegations.

"Dr Chilima categorically denies any involvement in corrupt practices and says he is baffled by the approach of the Anti-Corruption Bureau which has painted him black without substantiating his involvement."

Chilima has been released on bail.