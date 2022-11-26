Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:40
INTERVIEW: Rachel Kolisi on the work of their foundation ahead of Christmas
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds who's watched Disney's new series, Willow
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda

26 November 2022 4:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.

Dingo Dinkelman is a Discovery Channel and YouTube Wildlife presenter on a mission to help people create a lasting connection with wild animals.

He took a chance with Uber drivers in KwaZulu-Natal recently, seeing who was brave enough to take on a rather slithery passenger.

Screengrab from Dingo Dinkelman Reloaded video on YouTube
Screengrab from Dingo Dinkelman Reloaded video on YouTube

"Will an Uber driver give me a lift with a giant green ancaconda?" he asks in his YouTube video.

Three drivers oblige and much hilarity ensues as they try to overcome their fears.

"How are you?" the snake handler asks one.

"I'm not ok" comes the honest reply.

"She's beautiful. Her name is Dot. Can you hear her breathing?"

"Yes!" exclaims driver Number Two. "She doesn't have venom? Are you sure?"

Dinkelman succeeds in getting his Uber drivers to eventually touch Dot.

At one stage they stop at a taxi rank where other amazed operators look through the window and then also reach in to stroke the green giant.

You see guys, this is what it's about. It's about giving people experiences they'll never have anywhere else in their lives.

Dingo Dinkelman

The video has racked up over 37 000 views, and counting.

Find out more about Dinkelman's work at dingowild.com.

Watch his entertaining anaconda video below




