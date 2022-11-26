New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
- Singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg has released a new track which combines iconic songs by his late dad, legendary musician Johnny Clegg.
- Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about "Hoping for a Miracle" which pairs the voices of Johnny Clegg and award-winning vocalist Msaki.
Singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg has released a new track which combines iconic songs by his late dad, legendary South African musician Johnny Clegg.
"Hoping for a Miracle" pairs the voices of Johnny Clegg and award-winning vocalist Msaki on a unique collaboration weaving the past into the present.
The track combines four classic songs including 'Scatterlings of Africa' and 'Great Heart'.
Sara-Jayne King asks Jesse Clegg what inspired this beautiful collab.
When somebody passes... I think there's a natural instinct for the family to celebrate their memory and celebrate their legacy.Jesse Clegg, Singer-songwriter
In my father's case he had such a beautiful, rich body of work it almost felt like it's my duty to keep his music alive... and to keep reimagining it and keep bringing it into new spaces and new places.Jesse Clegg, Singer-songwriter
Our new song #HopingForAMiracle is NUMBER 1 trending on Twitter today! Whaaaat! Thanks for the love ❤️@Msaki_ZA' Jesse Clegg (@Jesse_Clegg) November 12, 2022
Listen now - https://t.co/bN30Thgfc3 pic.twitter.com/5l20MNrZrD
Jesse recalls how the project had been brewing for a while when he discussed it with his manager during the Johnny Clegg tribute concert earlier this year.
They felt they should do something "a little bit different".
This resulted in combining some of his dad's iconic songs to create something new.
We reimagine them in a more contemporary production, but still keep all the nostalgia and all the timelessness of those songs intact.Jesse Clegg, Singer-songwriter
He describes Msaki as a thoughtful lyricist and songwriter with a "beautiful sincerity" in her music that actually reminded him of his father.
Msaki is one of the rare songwriters who has this amazing ability to tell stories in her songs... I just called her out of the blue... and she couldn't have been more respectful and excited [about the project]... She just brought such reverence to what we were trying to do...Jesse Clegg, Singer-songwriter
She was a huge fan of my father's and had been listening to him since she was a child, so it was really just one of those beautiful collaborations where the chemistry is right, where she just got the emotional gravity of what we were trying to do.Jesse Clegg, Singer-songwriter
"Hoping for a Miracle" is available for download on streaming platforms.
Click on the link below to listen to the beautiful track
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYAXMwV826c
