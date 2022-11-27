CoCT Neighbourhood Watch Awards honour ordinary selfless patrollers





CAPE TOWN: The city of Cape Town has honoured some of the brave community members who sacrifice their time in order to their communities safe.

The awards ceremony was hosted at the Civil Centre earlier this month with patrollers recognised in a range of categories including Neighbourhood Watch Group of the year, Neighbourhood Watch Member of the year and Crime Fighter of the year.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to chair of Strand Neighbourhood Watch, Carl Gerbasch and Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith about the importance of neighbourhood watches in the fight against crime.

On our bin days, there is a lot of bin scratchers going around. Lots of people are saying they help recycling, other people say they [are] messing in the streets. But among those bin scratchers, there are opportunists walking around and we can see it in our crime stats because on those bin days, the crimes go up Chairperson of Strand Neighbourhood Watch, Carl Gerbasch

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith says the fight against crime in communities should not only be left to police. Smith says neighbourhood watches do not replace police.

Neighbourhood watches always need to exist because they do something completely different. They promote active citizens City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith

