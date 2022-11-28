Here's what happens to a whale carcass that washes ashore
Locals on Strand Beach watched in fascination as authorities engaged in a massive operation to remove a 15-metre-long humpback whale weighing 20t that washed up on Strand Beach on Friday.
It took the City of Cape Town about eight hours on Saturday to remove the remains.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) appealed to water users to be cautious in the area due to possible increased shark activity along the Strand beachfront and towards Gordon's Bay and towards Macassar.
The City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers kept a watchful eye to ensure bathers don't go into the water.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Gregg Oelofse, the City of Cape Town's coastal manager on the painstaking details involved in removing a whale carcass.
We actually look to see if there's been an impact from the ship but if it's not, we assume it to be natural mortality. It's normal this time of year to get a couple of humpback carcasses washing to the shore.Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town's coastal manager
In this situation, national government's whale unit usually responds to the scene to take samples of blubber and barnacles and use this for genetic testing.
The City of Cape Town has a marine stranding protocol that clearly defines how whale carcasses should be dealt with when they wash ashore.
Oelofse explained that the carcass cannot be disposed of in the sea and must be taken to the Vissershoek landfill site.
It may seem easy to just tow it offshore but it's very difficult. To get a 20-ton whale off the beach we'd need a very large tugboat. The water in Strand is very shallow so it would've been much more difficult to tow it offshore. Also, if we tow it and it lets loose, it will just wash up somewhere else and we have to repeat the whole exercise.Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town's coastal manager
At the landfill site, the carcass is buried very deep in an excavated hole.
Asked why the carcass cannot be cut up to ease the disposal process, Oelofse said this posed several risks.
For the person that has try and cut it up, its a very unpleasant job because a lot of degradation has taken place and there's a lot of bad odour. There's also gasses building up within the animal. We try to keep it in tact as much as we can.Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town's coastal manager
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/532875371/videos/pcb.10167346042045372/1465753877256431
