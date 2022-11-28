Belinda Magor's racial pitbull case explained: 'it's pure hate speech'
A Gauteng woman who unleashed a vicious racial attack on social media will now face the music for her actions.
Belinda Magor has been arrested and charged with crimen injuria, after a voice note did the rounds of her calling for black men to be killed and "banned" instead of pitbulls.
Magor's remarks comes amid a highly charged public debate over the banning of pitbulls in South Africa, following a recent spate of attacks.
The 60-year-old blamed her rant on her diabetes.
While the South African Human Rights Commission investigates this incident, the incident is once again a wake-up call that racism cannot go unchecked.
The case also raises a few interesting legal issues.
Former magistrate and advocate Deon Pool spoke to Lester Kiewit about the legal merits of the case.
Defamation is a civil claim you would institute if someone insults you in public. Crime injuria is the criminal part of defamation and the intentional, unlawful act which affects the dignity of another person. So the definition, out of our common law discourse, is that it must be aimed at a certain person or individual.Deon Pool, former magistrate and advocate
There are two precedent setting cases on crimen injuria.
In 2018, Vicky Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
Adam Catzavelos was also convicted on crimen injuria after he posted a video in 2018 while on a beach in Greece, denigrating black South Africans.
He pleaded guilty to one count and was handed a suspended sentence of R50 000 or 30 months in prison.
In the past, a charge of crimen injuria could only be laid by an individual, but it's been extended to include a collective.
There was no real reason for these comments other than to be insulting...it's pure hate speech. Our law has established to a large extent that you can apply the principles of crimen injuria to a collective, but it needs to be a person of that collective representing [that particular group].Deon Pool, former magistrate and advocate
Social media also created a space for racial discourse to proliferate.
In the Whatsapp age, viral images and voice notes travel at lightening speed and those who forward racist messages do not think of the consequences.
Pool stressed that under the Cybercrimes Bill, anyone who distributes a racist or insulting comment can be held liable.
This is a new piece of legislation that hasn't been tested yet.
The moment you as the author send a [malicious] message, you have contravened the act. Any person who sends it on may be in contravention of the act. And any kind of social platform that has an administrator will also get into trouble. The defences that are raised are very limited.Deon Pool, former magistrate and advocate
Apart from the crimen injuria charge, Magor will be dragged to the Equality Court.
Pool said while Magor did not use the 'k' word, her remarks were very similar to Momberg's racial rant.
She is taking the same approach and tone by targeting a specific ethnic group in this country.Deon Pool, former magistrate and advocate
Major is scheduled to appear in court in March next year.
Scroll up for more on this conversation.
More from Local
'Gift of the Givers was born from divine instruction' - Imitiaz Sooliman
Gift of the Givers was founded in 1992 to give aid unconditionally to anyone in need.Read More
ANC MPs divided on Ramaphosa's potential impeachment - how will they vote?
Parliament is set to debate on the section 89 report that said President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to.Read More
DA calls for early elections: 'No good options left for President Ramaphosa'
Lester Kiewit talks to John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, about President Ramaphosa’s response to the latest Phala Phala report.Read More
ANC optimistic that Ramaphosa is going nowhere amid damning Phala Phala probe
Opposition parties are continuing to mount pressure to get Ramaphosa impeached through a parliamentary process.Read More
Phala Phala report: 'Investigate Namibian President Hage Geingo'
Lester Kiewit speaks to The Namibian journalist Shelleygan Petersen about links between President Geingo and President Ramaphosa.Read More
It's FIRE SEASON! Numbers to dial if you spot one, or someone chucking a stompie
Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to more than 5000 incidents between 1 November 2021 and 2 January 2022.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town pub in race row after allegedly refusing entrance to Black man
Hanks Olde Irish pub allegedly refused entrance to a Black man if he was not accompanied by a White person.Read More
Sex work may soon be decriminalised: 'We are thrilled'
The South African government is making progress towards decriminalising sex work.Read More
Artwork in progress to liven up Sea Point and highlight pedestrian crossing
A permit was issued for the privately-funded initiative says Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell.Read More