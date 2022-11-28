Embrace Project takes current legal meaning of sexual consent to the High Court
As South Africa battles a rape crisis of huge proportions, more is being done to examine the understanding of sexual consent and gender-based violence activists believe there needs to be a clear definition.
In this regard, a ground breaking constitutional challenge is being launched at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday by the Embrace Project against the problematic definitions of consent and rape in the Sexual Offences Act, as recently amended.
The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, the President. and the Minister of Women, Youths and Persons with Disabilities are cited as respondents.
As the law currently stands, it is insufficient to prove that an accused person committed an act of sexual penetration without the complainant's consent.
It must further be proved that, in the accused's subjective state of mind, he/she/they intended to rape the complainant regardless of the complainant not having consented to the sexual penetration. A subjective test is applied in South African law when it comes to a charge of rape.
Zain Johnson spoke to Lee-Anne Germanos, the director and co-founder of Embrace Project to understand more about the case.
The big barrier with this definition is the element of intentionality. Intent in South African law requires that a subjective test be used. Its not enough for the prosecution to prove that there was an act of sexual penetration without the consent of the complainant. They have to go a step further and show that in the perpetrator's subject state of mind, they intended to rape the complainant. So the more perverse your views on consent, the higher the likelihood you will be acquitted of rape because the intent element can't be proved.Lee-Anne Germanos, the director and co-founder of Embrace Project
Germanos said the subjective test is not only regressive but has proven to be an almost insurmountable barrier to the conviction of accused persons, where the prosecution have been unable to prove.
This has posed problems for judges presiding over rape cases.
The second applicant in the Constitutional Court challenge is in fact a rape survivor, who experienced this first hand.
In the court judgment, the judge states it was very obvious the complainant did not consent to sexual penetration. While the perpetrator was an arrogant, unreliable witness, the state just could not prove that in his subjective state of mind he intended to rape her. She [the victim] did not physically resist or shout out 'no' to the extent that he heard her. She [judge] really struggled in her judgment and went as far as saying she doesn't believe this intent requirement is constitutional.Lee-Anne Germanos, the director and co-founder of Embrace Project
Germanos has recommended the Constitutional Court institute an interim remedy, while Parliament relooks at the definition of consent.
For the time being, it should not be a valid defence for an accused person to rely on a subjective belief that the complainant was consenting to the conduct in question unless the accused took objectively reasonable steps to ascertain that the complainant consented to sexual intercourse.Lee-Anne Germanos, the director and co-founder of Embrace Project
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
