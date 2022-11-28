Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (4:04).

Belgium is a wealthy, highly-developed country with an advanced economy.

Its population is healthy, well-educated, and safe; they should be happy, but are they?

Violent rioting erupted in several Belgian cities on Sunday after their team lost 2 – 0 against Morocco.

Police made numerous arrests and battled to disperse large, angry crowds with tear gas and water cannons.

Several police officers were injured by a mob who shot fireworks at them and showered them with glass.

Football fans threw bricks at cars and ignited fires, according to police.

Soccer hooligans. © dotshock/123rf.com

It’s football! Stop it! … Clashes in Brussels, Antwerp – even into the Netherlands! … Riot police moving in, bricks being thrown, cars set on fire… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Madness in the street, inflamed by alcohol… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (4:04).