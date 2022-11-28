Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (4:04).
Belgium is a wealthy, highly-developed country with an advanced economy.
Its population is healthy, well-educated, and safe; they should be happy, but are they?
Violent rioting erupted in several Belgian cities on Sunday after their team lost 2 – 0 against Morocco.
Police made numerous arrests and battled to disperse large, angry crowds with tear gas and water cannons.
Several police officers were injured by a mob who shot fireworks at them and showered them with glass.
Football fans threw bricks at cars and ignited fires, according to police.
RELATED: (WATCH) Classy Japanese fans clean up stadium after their team smashes Germany
It’s football! Stop it! … Clashes in Brussels, Antwerp – even into the Netherlands! … Riot police moving in, bricks being thrown, cars set on fire…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
RELATED: Protests erupt across China: 'Xi Jinping, step down!'
Madness in the street, inflamed by alcohol…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (4:04).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119239581_football-hooligans-with-mask-holding-torches-in-fire-while-supporting-their-favorite-team-during-a-m.html?vti=moq3i33rv7mxjv8dsb-1-40
