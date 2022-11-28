How will IPPs change the energy model in South Africa?
Lester Kiewit spoke to energy expert and chief executive officer of the SOLA group, Dom Wills, about the impact of Eskom’s customers becoming self-sufficient.
-
Large companies are looking to move towards independent power producers.
-
We will likely see a change in our energy model in the next few decades.
Many large industry players, from mining companies to farms, are opting to either look at renewable energy sources or producing their own power so they are longer impacted by Eskom’s power cuts.
Wills said that while the loss of these companies would impact the revenue of the power utility, the company was already operating at a loss.
Even though they have got these huge revenues, they are one of the biggest loss producing companies in Africa.Dom Wills, CEO of the SOLA group
He added that losing these major players would definitely change Eskom in the next 20 years, as it would likely have fewer employees as other private generation companies come into play.
The national utility, [as a] kind of monopoly company where it is owning all the assets, producing all the electricity for the country, that whole model is obviously going to completely change.Dom Wills, CEO of the SOLA group
He said that as the SOLA group, they have been in conversation with some of the parties interested in moving away from Eskom to provide renewable energy to these companies.
The interest is definitely there, and you are going to be seeing big headlines almost on a monthly basis of large energy users doing deals with large IPPs.Dom Wills, CEO of the SOLA group
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155449256_south-africa-solar-and-wind-energy-digital-graph-concept-renewable-energy-industrial-illustration-3d.html?vti=mobjbfffld20svx869-1-5
