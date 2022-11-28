Have your children called out your behaviour? Here's some parenting advice





A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com

Ever been in a situation where you get called out by your own children? It can be quite jarring and make you stop in your tracks.

As parents, we something think we can't be 'schooled' by our own children. And we maintain there should be a certain line of respect, which children should not cross.

But the bottom line is that raising our children with good values comes by setting a good example.

The good habits that we cultivate in our kids must be demonstrated by parents first.

Zain Johnson spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha on navigating parent-child dynamics.

She said today's parents can no longer rely on the same way they were raised.

We've got one area in the house where we can't eat. The other day I ate there and my nine-year-old daughter asked me why I was eating there when I said no one could. I was caught off guard because I created this rule, but I was the first one to break it. Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach

I could say I'm the adult and I can break the rules. That's the first thing we unintentionally do. We create expectations for children that's different to ours. Children are learning to be human by watching us be human. Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach

Mbatha said its vital for parents to check in with themselves and be willing to admit when they've done something wrong.

It's really hard because it's something that wasn't modelled for any of us from our parents. So we have to learn these things from scratch. It's so important that we as parents engage on these topics because our children are calling on us to do things differently. When we're willing to receive, it opens up a whole new world of being for us as adults. Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach

Situations of conflict can bring out the worst in parents.

Mbatha advised parents to regulate their emotions when dealing with confrontation.

But also take stock of your response as it takes immense courage to be vulnerable in admitting your mistakes.

We as parents lose our tempers every now and then and it can be quite a tricky. Take ownership of the reaction and not blame the child for how you reacted. When you as the adult show your child you're not a perfect parent and that you make mistakes along the way, it gives them the permission to do exactly the same. Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach

