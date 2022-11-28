Protests erupt across China: 'Xi Jinping, step down!'





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Not long ago, it would have been unthinkable, but protests are raging in autocratic China’s largest cities with some demonstrators even calling for a leadership change.

Police in Shanghai struggled to contain demonstrations, cordoning off streets and arresting several people at a venue where people have been demonstrating for two evenings in a row.

On Saturday night people were bravely chanting “Xi Jinping, step down" and "Communist party, step down".

Huge, angry crowds also took to the streets in Beijing over the weekend.

Many protestors, referencing iron-fisted censorship, cleverly (bravely?) held up blank posters to express their unhappiness with China’s zero-Covid policies.

In Wuhan, protestors were pictured breaking through barricades and smashing gates.

The world has moved on from Covid, but China seems unable to. © niphonsubsri/123rf.com

Isn’t it extraordinary? …The demonstrations are spreading, like in Iran when an authoritarian regime tries to put a lid on it… Some are calling for the resignation of Xi Jinping… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

We felt Tiananmen Square was a watershed moment, but in the end, the lid was put back on firmly and that was that. The regime became really hard-line after that. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The rest of the world is living with Covid… We’ve moved on… China, first into the pandemic, is the last out. They can’t work out a way of living with it… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

