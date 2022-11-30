Private partnerships are the bedrock of change in the manufacturing sector





South Africa’s manufacturing sector is the fourth largest industry in the country, contributing about 14% to SA’s overall gross domestic product (GDP). However, nuts and bolts have been out of place in the sector for a while, leaving the industry struggling to perform at optimal level.

The industry was left in an uphill battle since the start of load shedding in 2008, along with a global financial crisis at the time. Additionally, the continued use of imported goods weighed the sector down even more.

Years later, the Covid-19 pandemic struck, adding major inflation and supply chain disruptions to the already lengthy list of challenges. To top it off, Amith Singh, Nedbank National Manager for Manufacturing says the war between Russia and Ukraine would cause further issues in the industry.

However, according to the National Treasury’s paper titled, Economic transformation, inclusive growth, and competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa, released in 2019, it says: “Manufacturing is an engine of economic growth as industrial goods have a higher income elasticity of demand, especially in world markets”.

This explains why manufacturing has been an important element in the development strategies of countries like Korea, China, and Japan — resulting in high levels of growth.

South Africa needs to kickstart its economy, which has been struggling to record meaningful growth since 2008. Load shedding and corruption are some of the factors that led to the South African economy’s downward spiral.

Considering this, “an expansion in manufacturing is more likely to lead to a dynamic profit–investment nexus and faster growth of GDP”, National Treasury says.

Singh explains that decreasing barriers to entry, and bringing back localisation can help the sector contribute to a higher GDP.

He says that despite these previous issues, the sector is at “quite an important pivotal stage presently”. He explains that despite all the challenges of the last two years.

We are at the stage where we are poised for growth, where we can own our rightful place on the global stage”. Amith Singh, Nedbank National Manager: Manufacturing

A changing tide

In November, Stats SA revealed that manufacturing production increased by 2,9% in September 2022 compared with September 2021. The largest positive contributions were made by motor vehicles, parts, accessories, and other transport equipment and food and beverages.

Besides the overall bleak outlook of the industry, Singh says these statistics show that the sector is resilient and has adapted to volatility.

This article first appeared on 702