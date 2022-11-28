There will come a point when Zuma judgment will have to be implemented - De Vos
On Monday 21 November the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down judgment and declared that the medical parole that was granted to Jacob Zuma by Arthur Fraser was unconstitutional, unlawful, and irrational and Zuma needed to return to jail.
The Department of Correctional Services issued a short statement in the immediate aftermath of this court decision stating its intention to study the judgment, John Maytham notes but has since been quiet on the matter.
He speaks to Professor Pierre De Vos who says there might be an attempt to appeal the judgment in the Constitutional Court.
He added that only once Zuma is in jail can he be released on the grounds that the commissioner is empowered to release him for, based on the act. So, it will then be determined if Zuma qualifies for normal parole and if he really gets terminally ill then he might be released for medical parole.
In terms of the judgment, it is pretty clear that Mr Zuma has to go back to jail.Prof Pierre De Vos, Department of Public Law - UCT
Once he has returned to jail, adds De Vos, he can only be released if the national commissioner of correctional services believes Zuma qualifies for normal parole, according to the act, or if he becomes terminally ill and is released on medical parole.
De Vos said it makes sense for the Department of Correctional Services not to have not acted on the judgment too hastily He adds that they would not want to precipitate the kind of violence that broke out after the last time Zuma was sent to jail.
So it makes sense for them to wait and see if there will be an attempt at an appeal or not. But at some point, the judgment as it stands will have to be implemented, and then Zuma will have to go to jail.Prof Pierre De Vos, Department of Public Law - UCT
There will come a point when the judgment of its time will have to be implemented and Mr Zuma will have to go to jail.Prof Pierre De Vos, Department of Public Law - UCT
Professor De Vos explained that he thinks the Constitutional Court might be able to hear the case and the one ground for an appeal is that the Supreme Court of Appeal should have mentioned the medical parole time - as to how it might or might not count. But the SCA said it was not in their power and De Vos thinks this was wrong.
I think that is wrong. Once a court invalidates a decision, that court can mitigate the consequences of that invalidation in some way.Prof Pierre De Vos, Department of Public Law - UCT
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Nominees from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus take it home
This Saturday, the recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will receive their awards.Read More
ANC MPs divided on Ramaphosa's potential impeachment - how will they vote?
Parliament is set to debate on the section 89 report that said President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to.Read More
DA calls for early elections: 'No good options left for President Ramaphosa'
Lester Kiewit talks to John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, about President Ramaphosa’s response to the latest Phala Phala report.Read More
ANC optimistic that Ramaphosa is going nowhere amid damning Phala Phala probe
Opposition parties are continuing to mount pressure to get Ramaphosa impeached through a parliamentary process.Read More
Phala Phala report: 'Investigate Namibian President Hage Geingo'
Lester Kiewit speaks to The Namibian journalist Shelleygan Petersen about links between President Geingo and President Ramaphosa.Read More
Phala Phala report: ANC NWC to meet on Sunday, NEC to meet at Nasrec on Monday
On Friday, the NEC cancelled its meeting after some ANC members raised issues with matters being discussed at NEC level before they have passed through the national working committee (NWC).Read More
ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report
The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed.Read More
ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile
The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala?
All the news you need to know.Read More