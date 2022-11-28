There will come a point when Zuma judgment will have to be implemented - De Vos





Former President Jacob Zuma arrives at the state capture commission of inquiry in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

On Monday 21 November the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down judgment and declared that the medical parole that was granted to Jacob Zuma by Arthur Fraser was unconstitutional, unlawful, and irrational and Zuma needed to return to jail.

The Department of Correctional Services issued a short statement in the immediate aftermath of this court decision stating its intention to study the judgment, John Maytham notes but has since been quiet on the matter.

He speaks to Professor Pierre De Vos who says there might be an attempt to appeal the judgment in the Constitutional Court.

He added that only once Zuma is in jail can he be released on the grounds that the commissioner is empowered to release him for, based on the act. So, it will then be determined if Zuma qualifies for normal parole and if he really gets terminally ill then he might be released for medical parole.

In terms of the judgment, it is pretty clear that Mr Zuma has to go back to jail. Prof Pierre De Vos, Department of Public Law - UCT

Once he has returned to jail, adds De Vos, he can only be released if the national commissioner of correctional services believes Zuma qualifies for normal parole, according to the act, or if he becomes terminally ill and is released on medical parole.

De Vos said it makes sense for the Department of Correctional Services not to have not acted on the judgment too hastily He adds that they would not want to precipitate the kind of violence that broke out after the last time Zuma was sent to jail.

So it makes sense for them to wait and see if there will be an attempt at an appeal or not. But at some point, the judgment as it stands will have to be implemented, and then Zuma will have to go to jail. Prof Pierre De Vos, Department of Public Law - UCT

There will come a point when the judgment of its time will have to be implemented and Mr Zuma will have to go to jail. Prof Pierre De Vos, Department of Public Law - UCT

Professor De Vos explained that he thinks the Constitutional Court might be able to hear the case and the one ground for an appeal is that the Supreme Court of Appeal should have mentioned the medical parole time - as to how it might or might not count. But the SCA said it was not in their power and De Vos thinks this was wrong.