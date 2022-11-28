How teens have become addicted to vaping





Bianca Resnekov spoke to Carte Blanche producer Carol Albertyn Christie about the show's segment on teenage vaping.

Many young teenagers have become addicted to vaping .

Vapes are relatively easy to get a hold of and hide.

FILE: Vapes. Picture: haiberliu from Pixabay

Christie said they spoke to a trio of fourteen-year-olds, who all admitted to vaping and being completely addicted to the habit.

While there may be fewer chemicals in vapes, she noted that there had not been enough research to determine the long-term effects of this on teenagers, who were still developing.

There are fewer chemicals in vapes [than in cigarettes] but we know that we do not know. From what I understand there are no long-term studies on this. Carol Albertyn Christie, Carte Blanche producer

Some of the teenagers who did vape said that they were incapable of stopping vaping even if they wanted to.

Christie added that she witnessed many people who looked under 18 being able to buy vapes without issues from various shops, and in cases where they could not buy, they asked older friends or siblings to purchase vapes for them.

She added that many of the flavours were marketed in a way that was appealing to children.

While she argued that vapes did have a place as a smoking cessation device for adults, they should not be used in the way that they were by teenagers.

Listen to the audio above for more.