Dispute traffic fines (or wipe them clean) at Cape Town’s 3-day roadshow
Zain Johnson interviews JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN: If you have unpaid traffic fines, you will soon be able to wipe your slate clean.
The City of Cape Town will host a three-day roadshow at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
A magistrate will be on duty and motorists will be able to enquire, challenge fines or pay up.
“I think most people come for the opportunity to make representation at a single convenient location; to have those fines reconsidered by the Public Prosecutor,” said Smith.
“We are not heartless.
“We understand times are tough", he said.
Motorists will have an opportunity to resolve outstanding fines and/or summonses or warrants which include.
-
All fine-related inquiries for vehicles registered in their name
-
Apply for a reduction in traffic fines issued within the City of Cape Town
-
Pay outstanding fines
-
Enquire about warrants and/or summons issued in their name
-
Remove administration marks against their name on the Natis systems
-
Renew vehicle licences
Paying a traffic fine is an admission of guilt… If you don’t pay, you’re required to appear in court… At this roadshow, you can settle your fine, check if you have outstanding warrants… The prosecutor… can reduce or withdraw [the fine] …JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Most people come for the opportunity… to have fines reconsidered…JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Alcohol is the common denominator in so many of our woes and problems… Drunk pedestrians, drunk motorists… Many lives lost… the source of much heartache and misery…JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Johnson interviewed Smith – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/PulU3AxfJtQ
