Dispute traffic fines (or wipe them clean) at Cape Town’s 3-day roadshow

28 November 2022 12:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
JP Smith
Traffic fines
Outstanding traffic fines
safety and security
City of Cape Town
Zain Johnson
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

The City’s roadshow will take at the Civic Centre from Wednesday and will provide a "one-stop shop" to resolve outstanding fines

Zain Johnson interviews JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN: If you have unpaid traffic fines, you will soon be able to wipe your slate clean.

The City of Cape Town will host a three-day roadshow at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

A magistrate will be on duty and motorists will be able to enquire, challenge fines or pay up.

“I think most people come for the opportunity to make representation at a single convenient location; to have those fines reconsidered by the Public Prosecutor,” said Smith.

“We are not heartless.

“We understand times are tough", he said.

Motorists will have an opportunity to resolve outstanding fines and/or summonses or warrants which include.

  • All fine-related inquiries for vehicles registered in their name

  • Apply for a reduction in traffic fines issued within the City of Cape Town

  • Pay outstanding fines

  • Enquire about warrants and/or summons issued in their name

  • Remove administration marks against their name on the Natis systems

  • Renew vehicle licences

FILE: A Cape Town motorist is issued with a fine. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
FILE: A Cape Town motorist is issued with a fine. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Paying a traffic fine is an admission of guilt… If you don’t pay, you’re required to appear in court… At this roadshow, you can settle your fine, check if you have outstanding warrants… The prosecutor… can reduce or withdraw [the fine] …

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Most people come for the opportunity… to have fines reconsidered…

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Alcohol is the common denominator in so many of our woes and problems… Drunk pedestrians, drunk motorists… Many lives lost… the source of much heartache and misery…

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Johnson interviewed Smith – scroll up to listen.




