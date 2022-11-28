'We're beyond excited': 'Mango Groove' ready for first post-COVID show in CT
Bianca Resnekov spoke to the band's lead singer' Claire Johnston' about this concert.
-
Mango Groove will be performing at the Nooitgedacht Wine Estate in Stellenbosch on 4 December.
-
This is their first show in the Cape since lockdown started.
Johnston has been performing with the band since she was only 17, after a band member phoned her singing teacher asking for “the best female singer.”
She said she had wanted to be a performer since she was a child and joining the band set her on the path as a musician.
I was one of those children who was just desperate to be on stage from a young age… me joining Mango cemented the singing thing for me.Claire Johnston, Mango Groove lead singer
On Sunday, 11 members will be performing on stage in the Cape at the Nooitgedacht wine estate.
We are beyond excited because it is our first show in the Cape since before the dreaded COVID.Claire Johnston, Mango Groove lead singer
She added that it was extremely challenging during COVID not to be able to perform together and the emotions and excitement when they could perform again were almost overwhelming.
Listen to the audio above for more.
