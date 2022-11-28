Company fires man for being 'too boring'. Court says it is his right to be dull





Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 7:22).

CAPE TOWN: A French court vindicated a senior advisor at consultancy Cubik Partners, who was dismissed for being “too boring”, by ruling that the company’s definition of “fun” violated his rights.

The company hosted a series of parties to boost team spirit and prevent training sessions from being tedious.

The firm compelled workers to take part in heavy end-of-week drinking sessions which featured hazing and simulated sex between co-workers.

This man in France has won the legal right to be boring at work… He didn’t want to partake, so he was fired… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

