Company fires man for being 'too boring'. Court says it is his right to be dull
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 7:22).
CAPE TOWN: A French court vindicated a senior advisor at consultancy Cubik Partners, who was dismissed for being “too boring”, by ruling that the company’s definition of “fun” violated his rights.
The company hosted a series of parties to boost team spirit and prevent training sessions from being tedious.
The firm compelled workers to take part in heavy end-of-week drinking sessions which featured hazing and simulated sex between co-workers.
This man in France has won the legal right to be boring at work… He didn’t want to partake, so he was fired…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Johnson interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 7:22).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_177349059_business-people-are-celebrating-holiday-in-modern-office-drinking-champagne-and-having-fun-in-cowork.html?vti=niz6f3qtzeh0xsbld2-1-9
More from Business
Deputy President David Mabuza named as suspect in 'land claims scam' complaint
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA.Read More
How Vuyani Jarana went from SAA CEO to providing affordable internet to the poor
Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
ANC NEC rejects Section 89 report, declaring its support for Cyril Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tshidi Madia, associate editor for politics at EWN.Read More
Mellerware doubles production capacity following exclusive deal with Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares.Read More
Sex work may soon be decriminalised: 'We are thrilled'
The South African government is making progress towards decriminalising sex work.Read More
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away
A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.Read More
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
More from World
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike
The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas.Read More
Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned.Read More
Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes?
Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals.Read More
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates
The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.Read More
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away
A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.Read More
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender
The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender.Read More
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life
Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web.Read More
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery
Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago.Read More