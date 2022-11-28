After Maties incidents, conference tackles transformation in higher education





Amy MacIver spoke to the senior director of the Social Impact Transformation Programme at Stellenbosch, Leslie Van Rooi, about the recent Race and Transformation in Higher Education Conference.

The conference was held after the racist urination incident at the university .

Van Rooi said there needs to be changes to the curriculum and to people's way of thinking in order to ensure transformation.

Stellenbosch University. Picture: Facebook.com

According to Van Rooi, this was the third conference looking into transformation they have had in the past few months.

He added that they decided to partner with other institutions for this conference, including the University of Bath in the UK, to have this specific conference, after the incident of a white student urinating on a black student’s belongings.

He said they realised they needed to be looking at racialisation and race in its historical context and how it is seen at the university in the present day.

Really, what we wanted to do was see to what extent Stellenbosch has broken free from its apartheid past. Leslie Van Rooi, senior director of the Social Impact Transformation Programme at Stellenbosch

He added that they chose to partner with the University of Bath because it was important for South African universities to be a part of global conversations around transformation.

In order to create a transformed university environment, he said they needed to not only update and improve the curriculums but also there needed to be changes to the way people thought about race.

The curriculums have changed and that will continue to change but we have to, as universities, also change the psyche of who we are. Leslie Van Rooi, senior director of the Social Impact Transformation Programme at Stellenbosch

He said that they will take what they learnt in the conference to ensure they properly navigate the future of the institution.

