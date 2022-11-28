Drone for Xmas? The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a great gift but it will cost you A LOT
- DJI is a brand which manufactures cameras and drones for use in different fields, like video production, enterprise or agriculture.
- The Mavic Air 2 is DJI's mid-tier entry in its small, folding drone series.
- The DJI Mavic Air 2 drone retails in the region of R20 000.
The DJI Mavic Air 2 will take your content creation to the next level with it's highly intelligent features like FocusTrack, SmartPhoto, and QuickShots.
Shoot in stunning 8K Hyperlapse videos, you'll get a 34-minute max flight time with this state of the art, small foldable drone.
It comes highly recommended by Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios, but this nifty gadget will cost you about R20 000.
The DJI Mavic Air 2, which I have to say is a spectacular device...it's a lot more user friendly and easy to use than anything I've used before.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
It costs about R20 000, or just over that. And having flown it and recorded the video and having found out how easy fly. For the non-drone flyers, this is what's fantastic.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
When you fly off, it gives you a little map to see where you are. it shows you a little drone...you get this tiny vision off the camera of what you see down there.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Deputy President David Mabuza named as suspect in 'land claims scam' complaint
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA.Read More
How Vuyani Jarana went from SAA CEO to providing affordable internet to the poor
Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
ANC NEC rejects Section 89 report, declaring its support for Cyril Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tshidi Madia, associate editor for politics at EWN.Read More
Mellerware doubles production capacity following exclusive deal with Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares.Read More
Sex work may soon be decriminalised: 'We are thrilled'
The South African government is making progress towards decriminalising sex work.Read More
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away
A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.Read More
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More