Debunking the myths about land reform in South Africa





- Land reform has been a contentious issue in South Africa since democracy.

- Researchers at Stellenbosch University say many of the claims made by politicians and political commentators are not entirely factual.

- The topic of land reform is likely to be a major focus at the upcoming ANC elective conference in December.

Land expropriation without compensation!

It's a phrase that's become very common in South Africa over the last decade, and one that's stirred many angry debates about land reform in the country.

Professor Johann Kirsten, director of the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University and Wandile Sihlobo, a senior fellow in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University have delved deeper into the topic of land reform in South Africa.

In an article which first appeared on The Conversation website, they investigate the facts and figures bandied about by politicians and political commentators about South Africa's land reform policies post-apartheid.

Myth 1: 40 000 white farmers own 80% of all South Africa’s land

The number of 40 122 commercial farmers is widely quoted as the total number of farmers earning a commercial income from farming.

Fact: White commercial farmers (around 44, 000 farming units) own 61 million ha – 78% of the farmland that comes with private title deeds or 50% of all land in South Africa.

Myth 2: Commercial agriculture is characterised by large-scale white farmers

This myth results from a misinterpretation of the concept of “commercial” and “scale”.

But commercial production happens at various levels or “scales of production”.

Fact: Most white commercial farmers in South Africa are small-scale and family-based operations. Only a small minority (2 600) are large-scale operations. Most of these are owned by white farmers.

Myth 3: Commercial farmers are hoarding land and not selling any farms

It is often argued that white commercial farmers are holding on to their land and not offering it for sale to potential buyers.

Fact: The farmland market is active with around 2% of total farmland with private title deeds traded annually.

Myth 4: All black farmers with private title deeds acquired their land through the land reform programme

Deeds records show that since 1994 black South Africans have privately acquired a total of 1.78 million ha of farmland through normal self-financed market transactions.

Fact: Black farmers have acquired almost 2 million ha of farmland (2.3% of total freehold farmland) on their own without any assistance from the state sponsored land redistribution programme.

Myth 5: South Africa has only redistributed 8% of farmland to black people

Based on numbers extracted from official sources it is evident that South Africa has made much more progress than what is been punted around. It is, therefore, disingenuous of analysts and commentators not to take account of the real progress made.

Since this topic will potentially dominate the discussion, we have to have common understanding of what are the issues regarding land. It's an emotive issue, so having clear statistics about what's really happening on the ground, then try to discuss policies from that basis will be more helpful. Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University

There's a general belief that, stated over and over in the media that since 1994 until today, the state has only been able to move land to black South Africans, about 8-10%....what we found in the data is the number is actually around 24%. Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University

It's a myth that all black farmers are benefitting from land through land reform programs. They do go to the market and buy themselves, that's nearly 2 million hectares. Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University

