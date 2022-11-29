Ethics take centre stage as Facebook axes certain personal user bio details





Lester Kiewit spoke to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Naz Consulting International.

- Facebook announced that from 1 December 2022 they will remove personal details from users' bios that contain questions such as gender, sexuality, religion, politics

- Additionally, last year Facebook announced that as of 19 January 2022, it would no longer allow targeted advertising based on topics people may perceive as sensitive

- Facebook has become notorious for its ability to grow using targeted ads and was fined a hefty $5 billion in 2019 as a result

Tech communicator and Naz Consulting International CEO Nazareen Ebrahim said the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI) ethics has never been more prominent than it is right now.

The concept of AI ethics has never been more important. Nazareen Ebrahim, tech communicator

Penalties and regulation like the above are trying to set a precedent against what it means to mine people’s data.

After the dawn of social media and its gradual integration into ordinary life important questions about its use are beginning to come to the fore, said Ebrahim.

After 12 – 14 odd years of social media companies becoming a new way of being and living, we are starting to understand… around what we give away for nothing but is used against us at the end of it. Nazareen Ebrahim, tech communicator

She said all that is changing is the amount of data available to social media companies.

However, through the use of algorithms, data companies are still able to infer user information.

Algorithms being what they are the depth and the speed at which AI technology is using machine learning is capable of predicting to a varying and absolute degree what you may or may not do. Nazareen Ebrahim, tech communicator

