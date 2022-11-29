SAPS alcohol testing kits shortage won’t affect the Western Cape - MEC Mitchell
Lester Kiewit spoke to Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell.
Western Cape government’s Transport and Public Works MEC, Daylin Mitchell, said the national shortage of alcohol testing kits would not impact the Western Cape.
The reality is in the Western Cape government we are fortunate not to be affected by it, we received our delivery of stock [on Monday].Daylin Mitchell - Transport and Public Works MEC, Western Cape
The South African Police Service (SAPS) recently announced a shortage of special vials used to test people who are driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe reportedly said SAPS was previously informed that there was a global shortage of vials.
Mitchell said Western Cape government has made provision to monitor drunken driving ahead of the festive season following an increase in road fatalities post the COVID-19 lockdown.
Heading into the festive season we will amplify because one fatality is one too many.Daylin Mitchell, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alexraths/alexraths1604/alexraths160400092/55844904-whiskey-with-car-keys-and-handcuffs-concept-for-drinking-and-driving.jpg
