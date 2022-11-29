SAPS alcohol testing kits shortage won’t affect the Western Cape - MEC Mitchell

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:15
Festive season gang wars
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Roegshanda Pascoe - Chairperson at Manenburg Safety Forum
Today at 09:35
Barb's Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:40
FarmGate, what's next for Ramaphosa
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
South African Tourism on local travel highlights.
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
School fee deposits and how it impacts low-fee paying schools [Zoom]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Charles Maisel
Today at 11:05
Police Ombudsman report handed to Premier Winde
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Allan Winde
Today at 11:25
SAPS & gang collusion
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday: Prashad Cafe
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tereena Naidoo - Co-owner at Prashad Cafe
Today at 15:20
Justice Edwin Cameron Collection to be made public
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron
Today at 16:33
Risky online behaviour ‘almost normalised’ - ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Davidson
Today at 16:55
Risky online behaviour ‘almost normalised’ Cont.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Farina - Founder of BeInTouch.org
Today at 17:20
Cyril Rhamaposa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
No Items to show
Latest Local
Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate. 6 December 2022 6:30 AM
Over 22k South Africans sign petition for President Ramaphosa to stay Over 22,000 people so far have already signed the change.org petition. 5 December 2022 5:12 PM
'Gift of the Givers was born from divine instruction' - Imitiaz Sooliman Gift of the Givers was founded in 1992 to give aid unconditionally to anyone in need. 5 December 2022 10:56 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate. 6 December 2022 6:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Political parties weigh in on Ramaphosa All the news you need to know. 5 December 2022 1:29 PM
Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Nominees from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus take it home This Saturday, the recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will receive their awards. 5 December 2022 11:15 AM
View all Politics
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Deputy President David Mabuza named as suspect in 'land claims scam' complaint Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA. 5 December 2022 7:37 PM
How Vuyani Jarana went from SAA CEO to providing affordable internet to the poor Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other Pe... 5 December 2022 7:01 PM
View all Business
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
It's FIRE SEASON! Numbers to dial if you spot one, or someone chucking a stompie Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service responded to more than 5000 incidents between 1 November 2021 and 2 January 2022. 5 December 2022 7:23 AM
Sex work may soon be decriminalised: 'We are thrilled' The South African government is making progress towards decriminalising sex work. 5 December 2022 6:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930. 5 December 2022 11:26 AM
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesd... 3 December 2022 3:20 PM
View all Sport
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71 On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer. 6 December 2022 6:15 AM
[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk juggles the demons from her past while trying to find the murderer on the loose. 2 December 2022 3:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas. 5 December 2022 11:31 AM
Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned. 5 December 2022 7:40 AM
Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes? Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals. 5 December 2022 6:50 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
View all Opinion
SAPS alcohol testing kits shortage won’t affect the Western Cape - MEC Mitchell

29 November 2022 9:51 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
South African Police Service
Drinking and Driving
festive season fatalities

The South African Police Service recently announced a shortage of special vials used to test drinking and driving.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell.

Western Cape government’s Transport and Public Works MEC, Daylin Mitchell, said the national shortage of alcohol testing kits would not impact the Western Cape.

The reality is in the Western Cape government we are fortunate not to be affected by it, we received our delivery of stock [on Monday].

Daylin Mitchell - Transport and Public Works MEC, Western Cape
© alexraths/123rf.com
© alexraths/123rf.com

The South African Police Service (SAPS) recently announced a shortage of special vials used to test people who are driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe reportedly said SAPS was previously informed that there was a global shortage of vials.

Mitchell said Western Cape government has made provision to monitor drunken driving ahead of the festive season following an increase in road fatalities post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Heading into the festive season we will amplify because one fatality is one too many.

Daylin Mitchell, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government

Listen to the full audio above for more.




President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead

6 December 2022 6:30 AM

It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Over 22k South Africans sign petition for President Ramaphosa to stay

5 December 2022 5:12 PM

Over 22,000 people so far have already signed the change.org petition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Screengrab of GoTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

'Gift of the Givers was born from divine instruction' - Imitiaz Sooliman

5 December 2022 10:56 AM

Gift of the Givers was founded in 1992 to give aid unconditionally to anyone in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

ANC MPs divided on Ramaphosa's potential impeachment - how will they vote?

5 December 2022 9:40 AM

Parliament is set to debate on the section 89 report that said President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

DA calls for early elections: 'No good options left for President Ramaphosa'

5 December 2022 9:29 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, about President Ramaphosa’s response to the latest Phala Phala report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide on 1 November 2022. Picture: GCIS

ANC optimistic that Ramaphosa is going nowhere amid damning Phala Phala probe

5 December 2022 8:43 AM

Opposition parties are continuing to mount pressure to get Ramaphosa impeached through a parliamentary process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Phala Phala report: 'Investigate Namibian President Hage Geingo'

5 December 2022 8:11 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to The Namibian journalist Shelleygan Petersen about links between President Geingo and President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Cape Town fire fighters, battles the blaze. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

It's FIRE SEASON! Numbers to dial if you spot one, or someone chucking a stompie

5 December 2022 7:23 AM

Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to more than 5000 incidents between 1 November 2021 and 2 January 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot from the viral video on twitter. Picture: twitter screenshot

[WATCH] Cape Town pub in race row after allegedly refusing entrance to Black man

5 December 2022 7:03 AM

Hanks Olde Irish pub allegedly refused entrance to a Black man if he was not accompanied by a White person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© terovesalainen/123rf.com

Sex work may soon be decriminalised: 'We are thrilled'

5 December 2022 6:01 AM

The South African government is making progress towards decriminalising sex work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

