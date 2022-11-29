The Midday Report Express: Blow to suspended Public Protector's case





The ongoing case of the suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, continues to deliver drama as her legal team's most recent tactic falls short. The Section 194 Committee hearing the case has rejected Mkhwebane's application to have the evidence leader removed from the case.

The DA's Mimmy Gondwe has made the suggestion that the application, alongside a number of other tactics by Mkhwebane's legal team, has been nothing more than delaying tactics to keep the Committee from finishing its work.

It concerns me that time and again as a committee we are being requested by Advocate Mkhwebane and her legal team to shift or divide our focus from the mandate of this committee [...] on applications that really, in my opinion, have no bearing or relevance to that mandate of this committee. Mimmy Gondwe, DA MP

This application, much like preceding applications, is another veiled attempt to stall or delay the committee from reaching its conclusion and holding Advocate Mkhwebane accountable. Mimmy Gondwe, DA MP

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

Update on national and provincial crime stats

Freedom Under Law Report - Judicial Services Committee should be strengthened to better defend rule of law.

SACP comments on bid to keep Janusz Walus in SA for parole.

There is a fresh bid from ANC factions aiming to block Mashatile’s deputy post.

Stats SA releases third quarterly labour force stats.

President Ramaphosa deliver the keynote address at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium.

