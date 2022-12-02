How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy





Following this year’s United Nations Climate Summit (COP27), countries around the world continue to adopt more sustainable and renewable energy sources in a global effort to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050. While South Africa has implemented hydrogen energy across various sectors, our African neighbours are using a different type of renewable energy – Geothermal power. This refers to the conversion of the heat emitted by the earth’s core into renewable energy.

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson discuss how Kenya has increased its population’s access to electricity by over 6 million people and became a world leader in using geothermal power. This forms part of the new Africa Focus series presented by RMB. The weekly series aims to highlight Africa’s innovations and potential growth while answering key economic questions.

Listen to the full conversation below.

Orderson mentions Kenya’s incredible statistics regarding power generation across the country. In 2013, only 2,3 million Kenyans had access to electricity, she says. Kenya has since increased that number to 8.6 million by 2022, with most of the energy produced being renewable.

Although the country lacked technology, Kenya harnessed their geology and eventually built one of the world’s largest geothermal power plants. The Olkaria geothermal field northwest of Nairobi is the second-most productive in the world after The Geysers field in the USA.

Scientists say that the harvesting of geothermal energy could lift millions of people out of poverty while decreasing carbon emissions. This energy is vital to Kenya Vision 2030 and its emphasis on renewable energy to widen access to electricity and reduce the need for imported fossil fuels.

Contributing to this mission, Rand Merchant Bank served as mandated lead arranger and sole funder in a 6-year, US$60-m loan for The Kenya Power and Lighting Company Limited.

Building on its existing relationship with Kenya Power, RMB facilitated an innovative financial solution that will enable the company to expand its power transmission and distribution activities and to deliver against the infrastructure component of the Kenyan government’s Vision 2030 Initiative.

