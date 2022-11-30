SA groups moving to prevent LGBTQI education in schools, researcher warns





Lester Kiewit spoke to Gothenburg University postdoctoral fellow, Hayley McEwen.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Political and religious groups in South Africa are partnering with US-based conservatives to prevent queer-friendly education in schools.

The Department of Basic Education in September drafted guidelines to make public schools LGBTQIA+ inclusive on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

Freedom of Religion South Africa, the Family Policy Institute, the African Christian Democratic Party and Freedom Front Plus are some of groups that are opposed to the draft guidelines.

Political science postdoctoral fellow, Hayley McEwen, said the groups wanted to intensify efforts in eroding reproductive health policy and LGBTQIA rights.

These groups based in South Africa have been very much connected with US Christian rights groups … they have been doing this in many other countries and also in the United Nations. Hayley McEwen, Postdoctoral fellow in Political Science - Gothenburg University

This is achieved through conversation hijacking, which focuses public sentiment on the introduction of unisex toilets and gender-neutral pronouns.

This fixation on toilets and also transgender youth in sports is another dog whistle to their politics. Hayley McEwen, Postdoctoral fellow in Political Science - Gothenburg University

Both of these elements are part of an important conversation about curbing the violent bullying experienced by queer children in schools, she explained.

The Department of Basic Education in ensuring that schools are safer for everyone is in line with the Constitution, she argued.

This is in line with the South African Constitution and the Bill of Rights about creating a non-sexist, non-racist society. Hayley McEwen, Postdoctoral fellow in Political Science - Gothenburg University

The Department of Basic Education has taken a very positive step in their efforts to address what’s become a crisis in many schools in the country, which is the intense bullying, violent bullying, and harassment of LGBTQI learners. Hayley McEwen, Postdoctoral fellow in Political Science - Gothenburg University

