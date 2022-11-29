Elon Musk threatens war with Apple (by creating his own smartphone company)
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Elon Musk accuses Apple of censorship after it stopped advertising on Twitter.
"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter,” said Musk.
“Do they hate free speech in America?"
Most of Twitter’s revenues come from advertising and Apple is Twitter's top advertiser.
Twitter revenues have plummeted since Musk’s takeover.
More than half of Twitter’s biggest advertisers have bailed on the relatively small but influential platform, fearing the direction Musk is taking.
Musk claims that Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store if it does not do enough to remove hate speech, harassment, and incitement to violence.
If Apple bans Twitter from its app store, he will simply make his own smartphone, threatens Musk.
He’s threatening war with Apple… he’s got himself in such a state that he is threatening to build his own smartphone…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
There are things that should not be published!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
