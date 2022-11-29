Flushing our most valuable resource: how we can we rethink our water usage
Clarence Ford spoke to senior research scientist at University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Preyan Arumugam-Nanoolal, about water and sanitation in our country.
-
The average toilet loses significant volumes of water every flush.
-
With water scarcity we need to re-evaluate how we manage our water.
This year we have seen water restrictions and shortages in various parts of the country and Dr Arumugam-Nanoolal said this problem is exacerbated by how we manage our water usage.
Water born sanitation leads to households using up significant volumes of drinkable water which is not practical.
Almost 65% of households in South Africa still have sanitation with traditional flushing toilets. That is about nine to 12 litres, some toilets actually use 20 litres for flushing.Dr Preyan Arumugam-Nanoolal, senior research scientist at University of KwaZulu-Natal
She added that South Africa uses more water than the global average per capita despite water challenges in our country.
She said we need to see a move towards more sustainable solution for sanitation, that is also suitable and comfortable for the user.
Arumugam-Nanoolal said they are currently testing new versions of toilets that use significantly less water and treat waste on site.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36129175_toilet-in-the-bathroom-of-economy-class.html?vti=oa9njaezhxqonm7kka-1-16
