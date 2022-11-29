Ireland announces bill to legalise recreational use of dagga
Irish lawmakers have filed a bill to legalise dagga for recreational use.
“I believe the existing legislation is out of date and out of time,” said Member of Parliament (PBP) Gino Kenny.
“We believe that prohibition should end.”
RELATED: Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
There is opposition to the bill, so it remains unclear if it will pass.
“There are real concerns about what cannabis can do to young people,” said Prime Minister Micheál Martin.
The bill only proposes the legalisation of personal use, not the trading or growing of dagga, so the thriving black market is likely to persist.
RELATED: Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
Ireland is one of the largest dagga-consuming countries in Europe, with about 17% of adults reporting they habitually use the drug, compared to the European average of 7%.
Using dagga for medicinal purposes is already legal in Ireland.
