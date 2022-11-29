Are South Africans on the verge of a mental blackout?





Clarence Ford spoke to psychologist Charissa Bloomberg about how South Africans are coping with stress and burnout.

The stress of the problems in our country are leading to mental fatigue .

If we do not find ways to manage our stress, this can have mental and physical consequences.

Picture: Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash

Our country seems to be on a verge of two types of blackouts, one with the electricity grid, and one with the people of South Africa shutting down from stress.

With load shedding, rising costs and end of year fatigue, Bloomberg said that many South Africans were feeling frustrated and overwhelmed, with nowhere to direct their anger.

A lot of us are burnt out. A lot of us have adrenal fatigue and we do not even know it. Charissa Bloomberg, psychologist

She added that adrenal fatigue, which is caused by consistent stress, can lead to a complete shutdown from being so mentally and physically drained.

In order to manage this intense distress, Bloomberg said that we needed to find ways to practice self-care, in how we act, eat and even think.

She added that if we did not find ways to look after our mental well-being, it would impact on the rest of one's health too.

While our stresses are valid, finding ways to practice positive thinking, eating well, exercising, and taking a break from the stress can help us manage our circumstances.

Listen to the audio above for more.