Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope

Risky online behaviour 'almost normalised' - ZOOM
Guests
Julia Davidson
Risky online behaviour 'almost normalised' Cont.
Guests
Kate Farina - Founder of BeInTouch.org
Outa calls for Mabuza, 12 others to be charged for organised crime
Guests
Adv. Stefanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Cyril Rhamaposa's decision turns to turn Phala Phala to the Judiciary
Guests
Prof Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
A golden win at Turkey science fair for Cape Town high school science wizard
Guests
Tonia(Adrian's mom)
Adrian Huysamen
Latest Local
Concerns for Bok star Sbu Nkosi's mental health Mandy Weiner speaks to Sport 24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 6 December 2022 1:55 PM
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights' The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan. 6 December 2022 11:52 AM
I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report. 6 December 2022 11:19 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela. 6 December 2022 2:04 PM
The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel All the news you need to know. 6 December 2022 1:42 PM
Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine Adam Gilchrist Joins Lester Kiewit to share his view on the drug smuggling hidden as humanitarian aid for Ukraine. 6 December 2022 12:37 PM
View all Politics
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important? Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture. 6 December 2022 11:35 AM
Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023 Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt. 6 December 2022 11:33 AM
[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt E-hailing drivers are coming under attack in Elsies River, and the local Community Police Forum is concerned. 6 December 2022 8:26 AM
View all Business
New online platform offers space for artist and art-lovers to buy and sell art Pippa Hudson spoke to Lisa King about the online gallery she has recently launched called Art Trader. 6 December 2022 11:16 AM
The social media platform DEFINITELY interferes politically - Twitter Files A recent Twitter thread dubbed the "Twitter Files" has called out Twitter for alleged political interference. 6 December 2022 10:46 AM
Facebook wants YOUR nude pics... to help it prevent revenge porn (kid you not) It is a dodgy solution considering how hard is to remove these images. 6 December 2022 9:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930. 5 December 2022 11:26 AM
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesd... 3 December 2022 3:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71 On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer. 6 December 2022 6:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas. 5 December 2022 11:31 AM
Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned. 5 December 2022 7:40 AM
Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes? Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals. 5 December 2022 6:50 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope

29 November 2022 6:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
workplace culture
Rob Craig
Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers
Impossible Bosses

Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.
@ pitinan/123rf.com
@ pitinan/123rf.com

Related story:

BOOK REVIEW Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

Every week Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.

This week he talks to management consultant and executive coach Robert Craig, co-author of "Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers".

Why we wrote it was to help people feel a little bit more empowered and to help people not feel helpless...

Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

I think there are too many books describing how people should be better, but where is the practical go-to coach in your pocket? Where is the chapter I can pull out after I realise my boss is more difficult than I can manage?

Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

The biggest problem I think (both a good and a bad thing) is the moment someone realises the person they could have been but they notice the person that they are, will be the greatest pain we will all experience.

Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

That tragedy can be prevented, and that's why we wrote the book.

Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

Why bother to stick around in a job and manage a toxic boss?

The first thing is I think we all recognise that the greatest lessons have always been married to the toughest challenges... When you have gone through an enormously difficult challenge, to leave when it could have given birth to your greatest growth seems a bit silly to me.

Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

From the corporate angle... a lot of great companies have a cultural problem, so the book does two things - it helps the individual, but it also helps the leader who might be worried they could become or are behaving like an impossible boss, and what to do to rebalance themselves.

Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

Description on Jonathan Ball Publishers:

A difficult manager can be the cause of many a sleepless night, or in extreme cases, even make you want to quit your job. Impossible bosses can obstruct your professional growth by hiding corporate ladders and leave your career stuck in an invisible cage.

In this book, eight archetypal managers who create uniquely challenging situations at work are identified, including Mr Tumbleweed (the anxious and indecisive manager), Ms Say Me (the competitive control freak manager), Mr Make-Up (the people-pleasing manager), Ms When We (the hostage-of-the-past manager) and four other friends.

Drawing on real-life experiences, the authors describe typical workplace scenarios you might find yourself in with these impossible bosses and identify their key character traits. Most importantly, they share several secret strategies for how best to communicate your ideas and demonstrate your value to them.

Working with different psychological profiling systems, the authors try to demystify the personality type and explain why your impossible boss acts like they do. Armed with these insights and hands-on tips, you will be able to turn challenging interactions around in a shorter space of time and respond with an approach that will show your true value and leadership qualities.

A coach in your pocket, this book offers a practical guide for how to manage your manager.




More from Business Books

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'

21 November 2022 1:31 PM

'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kentoh/123rf.com

'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'

15 November 2022 4:48 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'

25 October 2022 4:15 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making

4 October 2022 5:12 PM

Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of worker in sugarcane field @ joloei/123rf.com

'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life

27 September 2022 5:18 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hriana/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

20 September 2022 11:50 AM

Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions

13 September 2022 5:12 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 1:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 6:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

