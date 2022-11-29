Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
- Brutal Fruit Spritzer's collaboration with US singer Kelly Rowland is this week's pick for the advertising "zero" of the week on The Money Show.
- Why choose Kelly Roland over amazing South African women like Pearl Thusi, Celeste Ntuli et al? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) comes down hard on Brutal Fruit Spritzer's collaboration with US singer Kelly Rowland .
The ad shows the Grammy Award-winner hanging out with Mzansi women, celebrating life.
RELATED: WATCH Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
The campaign hinges on the concept of "You Belong".
"The amazing Kelly Rowland may have introduced you to the YouBelong movement. But, all along it’s been YOU at the heart of our story!" says Brutal Fruit.
Damane, however, feels it shows a a lack of understanding of South African women in general. (Bruce Whitfield finds it " pink and fluffy and patronising".)
I love Kelly Rowland but I don't know why she was chosen over other, amazing South African women.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
The campaign was the opposite of what they were talking about... 'You Belong'...Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
One thing about us, we love making dreams come true!' Brutal Fruit (@brutalfruitsa) October 19, 2022
We’re super excited to announce that @KELLYROWLAND will be coming back to SA and she wants to meet YOU!
Click here: https://t.co/XT1AjCR15G to stand a chance to win an experience of a lifetime.
Good luck besties 🥂 #YouBelong pic.twitter.com/QG0d1heEsL
Click here to watch the full ad
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Brutal Fruit discussion at 5:34)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4UfDaZKzbU
