Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank, about the latest unemployment statistics.
- South Africa's unemployment rate eased slightly for the third consecutive quarter in Quarter 3 of 2022.
- According to Stats SA 204 000 jobs were gained between the second and third quarters - a drop in the ocean, but still worth celebrating.
South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly for the third consecutive quarter in Quarter 3 of 2022.
According to Stats SA's latest figures the unemployment rate dropped by an entire percentage point to 32.9%, from 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022.
It says 204 000 jobs were gained between the second quarter and the third quarter.
This brings the total number of employed people to 15.8 million.
The number of unemployed people now stands at 7.7 million - a decrease of 269 000.
Stats SA says the biggest driver of job growth was the manufacturing sector, followed by trade, construction and transport.
Related stories:
'Tiny improvement in jobs numbers positive, but nothing really to celebrate' Aug 22
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder' mARCH 22
As usual, the picture looks a bit grimmer when the expanded definition of unemployment is taken into account.
Including the people who are no longer looking for a job brings the unemployment rate to 43.1%, (down from 44.1% in the June quarter).
The youth unemployment rate has also increased.
[🧵] South Africa’s #unemployment rate decreased by 1,0 percentage point to 32,9% in Q3:2022 compared to Q2:2022.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 29, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/ySn3j87DRy#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/ZYLgDe0UQs
Approx. 3,5 million (34,5%) out of 10,2 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in #employment, #education or training (NEET). The overall NEET rate (15–24) increased by 1,0 percentage point in Q3:2022 compared to Q3:2021.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 29, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/ySn3j88bH6#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/MIUzOKKNH2
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank.
Weimar says we should keep the context of jobs growth in mind - the rise in manufacturing jobs for instance comes off the back of a low after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
In the second quarter manufacturing was hit quite hard by the floods because KwaZulu-Natal has a very high concentration of manufacturing-related businesses, and of course vehicle manufacturers were heavily affected. So I think as their production facilities were rebuilt and normalised over the third quarter they employed more people.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
For domestic trade, although they don't provide the detail I'm pretty certain that comes from your ongoing recovery in things like tourism, hospitality, restaurants... and that normalisation that is happening after the disruptions from COVID.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
If we look at discouraged workers, there are still far too many of them... Yes it's come down, but it's still at a frightening 41.6%.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
More from Business
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?
Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture.Read More
Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023
Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt.Read More
[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt
E-hailing drivers are coming under attack in Elsies River, and the local Community Police Forum is concerned.Read More
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?Read More
Deputy President David Mabuza named as suspect in 'land claims scam' complaint
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA.Read More
How Vuyani Jarana went from SAA CEO to providing affordable internet to the poor
Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
ANC NEC rejects Section 89 report, declaring its support for Cyril Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tshidi Madia, associate editor for politics at EWN.Read More
Mellerware doubles production capacity following exclusive deal with Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares.Read More
Sex work may soon be decriminalised: 'We are thrilled'
The South African government is making progress towards decriminalising sex work.Read More
More from Local
Concerns for Bok star Sbu Nkosi's mental health
Mandy Weiner speaks to Sport 24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'
The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan.Read More
I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos
President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.Read More
Pesticide are wiping out our birds of prey
New evidence of the harmful effects of dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) has come to light.Read More
South Africa is extremely short on ambulances and paramedics
If you've ever been in an emergency health situation, you know how difficult it is to get an ambulance to respond swiftly.Read More
'Protecting MPs lives should be a priority': ATM on secret ballot rejection
Members of parliament are yet to decide if they will move along with impeachment proceedings against the president.Read More
'Political parties have forgotten their members behind bars'
Twenty-eight years after South Africa became a democracy, many political prisoners still remain behind bars.Read More
[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt
E-hailing drivers are coming under attack in Elsies River, and the local Community Police Forum is concerned.Read More
'Big and healthy' Two Oceans turtles finally return home to the ocean
After spending months or even years in aquarium tanks, some of Cape Town's favourite turtles will finally return home.Read More