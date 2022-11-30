Man shoots family over a heated, drunken game of Monopoly
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 5:57).
American John Armstrong went directly to jail – he did not pass go – after a family game of Monopoly got so heated, he shot at them.
Armstrong and his relatives were drinking and playing when a fight broke out between him and his stepfather over the game.
The pair started fighting and knocking over furniture.
The scuffle moved outside with Armstrong chasing his stepdad and sister down the road with a loaded gun.
Armstrong admits to shooting in their direction but claims to have aimed at the ground.
He will appear in court on Friday for assault with a deadly weapon.
We used to play with the neighbourhood kids. We never finished a single game of Monopoly because one of the kids always throws the board across the room.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
What is it about Monopoly? This man was so enraged… There might have been other issues involved, but I’m telling you, Monopoly causes rage… Families, for the festive season, in case you don’t have enough drama… get Monopoly…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 5:57).
More from World
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.Read More
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike
The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas.Read More
Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned.Read More
Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes?
Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals.Read More
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates
The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.Read More
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away
A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.Read More
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender
The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender.Read More
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life
Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web.Read More