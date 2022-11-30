Man shoots family over a heated, drunken game of Monopoly





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 5:57).

American John Armstrong went directly to jail – he did not pass go – after a family game of Monopoly got so heated, he shot at them.

Armstrong and his relatives were drinking and playing when a fight broke out between him and his stepfather over the game.

The pair started fighting and knocking over furniture.

The scuffle moved outside with Armstrong chasing his stepdad and sister down the road with a loaded gun.

Armstrong admits to shooting in their direction but claims to have aimed at the ground.

He will appear in court on Friday for assault with a deadly weapon.

We used to play with the neighbourhood kids. We never finished a single game of Monopoly because one of the kids always throws the board across the room. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

What is it about Monopoly? This man was so enraged… There might have been other issues involved, but I’m telling you, Monopoly causes rage… Families, for the festive season, in case you don’t have enough drama… get Monopoly… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 5:57).