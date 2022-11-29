'I couldn't get the help I wanted' - Tears founder on starting her foundation
Bianca Resnekov spoke to Mara Glennie, founder of the Tears Foundation, about her foundation to support victims in our country.
-
The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign is currently underway.
-
Tears Foundation gives support to victims of gender-based violence across the country.
CAPE TOWN: After feeling like the police had failed her when she had been abused, Mara Glennie, founder of the Tears Foundation, took matters into her own hands and created a platform to support victims of gender-based violence.
Glennie developed Tears Foundation ten years ago after visiting the police station to report what had happened to her and being dismissed by those who were supposed to help her.
I could not get the help I wanted. It was a Friday and they told me to come back on Monday. I needed help then and there.Mara Glennie, founder of the Tears Foundation
Through her foundation, victims of gender-based violence anywhere in the country can call 1347355# and be put in contact with the three nearest places that you can receive help.
She added they have a dedicated team working 24/7 that can provide support even in life threatening situations to get whatever help they need.
Glennie said that in order to actively tackle GBV, facilities need to get regular and consistent support from anyone who is able to.
Every single shelter or organisation like Tears needs financial support to keep the doors open.Mara Glennie, founder of the Tears Foundation
Support can be in the form of financial aid or volunteering your time and specific skills free of charge to help a worthy cause she added.
In addition to this she said as a society we need to create spaces where people can talk about abuse safely and with understanding.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
