SAns can no longer afford to eat three times a day - economic justice group





John Perlman speaks to programme coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD), Mervyn Abrahams, about the R500 increase in household goods South Africans are paying for each month.

JOHNNESBURG: The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group there has been a R500 increase in household goods. The increase is up 13.2% from 2021. One of the key drivers for this is food prices remaining stubbornly high because of inflation.

The organisation tracks foods such as maize meal, samp, flour, cooking oil, and season vegetables.

This has put immense pressure on households, particularly households reliant on minimum wage to sustain them, says Abrahams.

Programme coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD), Mervyn Abrahams, says of the R4,081 national minimum wage, households are left with only around R1,700 to spend on food and other expenses after the cost of electricity consumption and transportation is deducted from their salary.

Households tell us they're under immense stress and, of course, what they do is they cut back on number one, the quality of the food they consume and number two, the frequency of the meals and so, people are telling us that they haven't had three meals [a day in a while]. Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group

