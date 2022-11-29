How can you help tackle graffiti on Table Mountain?
Amy MacIver spoke to Media and Communications Manager at SANParks Jon Friedman about this issue.
-
Graffiti is on the rise at Table Mountain.
-
Friedman has requested assistance from mountain users to tackle this issue.
CAPE TOWN: Media and Communications Manager at SANParks Jon Friedman said graffiti seems to be on the rise across the Table Mountain area.
He said while this phenomenon has been seen for generation, they are concerned about the increase.
The fact that we are spending more and more time and greater and greater resources to try and get rid of it… is certainly cause for concern.Jon Friedman, Media and Communications Manager at SANParks
He added that hikers can also assist by taking pictures of any graffiti they see and report and note it so that it can be removed.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29602432_seascape-with-table-mountain-at-sunrise.html
More from Local
Concerns for Bok star Sbu Nkosi's mental health
Mandy Weiner speaks to Sport 24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'
The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan.Read More
I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos
President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.Read More
Pesticide are wiping out our birds of prey
New evidence of the harmful effects of dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) has come to light.Read More
South Africa is extremely short on ambulances and paramedics
If you've ever been in an emergency health situation, you know how difficult it is to get an ambulance to respond swiftly.Read More
'Protecting MPs lives should be a priority': ATM on secret ballot rejection
Members of parliament are yet to decide if they will move along with impeachment proceedings against the president.Read More
'Political parties have forgotten their members behind bars'
Twenty-eight years after South Africa became a democracy, many political prisoners still remain behind bars.Read More
[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt
E-hailing drivers are coming under attack in Elsies River, and the local Community Police Forum is concerned.Read More
'Big and healthy' Two Oceans turtles finally return home to the ocean
After spending months or even years in aquarium tanks, some of Cape Town's favourite turtles will finally return home.Read More