How can you help tackle graffiti on Table Mountain?





Amy MacIver spoke to Media and Communications Manager at SANParks Jon Friedman about this issue.

Graffiti is on the rise at Table Mountain .

Friedman has requested assistance from mountain users to tackle this issue.

Image copyright: wernerl/123rf.com

CAPE TOWN: Media and Communications Manager at SANParks Jon Friedman said graffiti seems to be on the rise across the Table Mountain area.

He said while this phenomenon has been seen for generation, they are concerned about the increase.

The fact that we are spending more and more time and greater and greater resources to try and get rid of it… is certainly cause for concern. Jon Friedman, Media and Communications Manager at SANParks

He added that hikers can also assist by taking pictures of any graffiti they see and report and note it so that it can be removed.

