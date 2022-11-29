SA Defence Force debuts new brigades to tackle modern threats
Amy MacIver speaks to journalist at defenceWeb, Guy Martin about the purpose of this exercise.
-
This was the first large scale exercise since 1999.
-
The purpose of exercise was to debut the new brigades.
CAPE TOWN: More than 13 000 troops took part in the ‘Vuk’uhlome’ exercise on Monday. ‘Vuk’uhlome’ is an IsiZulu word that translates to ‘rise and arm yourself’.
Journalist at defenceWeb, Guy Martin said this exercise largely served the purpose of debuting the army’s new modern brigades.
These are five brigades that have been established to respond to modern threats that South Africa is facing.Guy Martin, journalist at defenceWeb
Martin said the SANDF seeks to address new threats including civil unrest, counter terrorism and potentially protecting electrical and rail infrastructure
He added that the soldiers also demonstrated the training they have received in crowd control.
This exercise also served as a debut for the South African Defence Forces new uniform.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Concerns for Bok star Sbu Nkosi's mental health
Mandy Weiner speaks to Sport 24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'
The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan.Read More
I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos
President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.Read More
Pesticide are wiping out our birds of prey
New evidence of the harmful effects of dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) has come to light.Read More
South Africa is extremely short on ambulances and paramedics
If you've ever been in an emergency health situation, you know how difficult it is to get an ambulance to respond swiftly.Read More
'Protecting MPs lives should be a priority': ATM on secret ballot rejection
Members of parliament are yet to decide if they will move along with impeachment proceedings against the president.Read More
'Political parties have forgotten their members behind bars'
Twenty-eight years after South Africa became a democracy, many political prisoners still remain behind bars.Read More
[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt
E-hailing drivers are coming under attack in Elsies River, and the local Community Police Forum is concerned.Read More
'Big and healthy' Two Oceans turtles finally return home to the ocean
After spending months or even years in aquarium tanks, some of Cape Town's favourite turtles will finally return home.Read More