SA Defence Force debuts new brigades to tackle modern threats





Amy MacIver speaks to journalist at defenceWeb, Guy Martin about the purpose of this exercise.

This was the first large scale exercise since 1999 .

The purpose of exercise was to debut the new brigades.

FILE: Members of the Military Attaché Advisory Committee arriving at the Demonstration Area for ‘Vuk’uhlome' training exercise. Picture: SA National Defence Force/Facebook

CAPE TOWN: More than 13 000 troops took part in the ‘Vuk’uhlome’ exercise on Monday. ‘Vuk’uhlome’ is an IsiZulu word that translates to ‘rise and arm yourself’.

Journalist at defenceWeb, Guy Martin said this exercise largely served the purpose of debuting the army’s new modern brigades.

These are five brigades that have been established to respond to modern threats that South Africa is facing. Guy Martin, journalist at defenceWeb

Martin said the SANDF seeks to address new threats including civil unrest, counter terrorism and potentially protecting electrical and rail infrastructure

He added that the soldiers also demonstrated the training they have received in crowd control.

This exercise also served as a debut for the South African Defence Forces new uniform.

