SA's festive spend will be down by 11% in 2022, predicts survey
Africa Melane spoke to James Williams, Wonga head of marketing.
The fifth annual Summer Spending survey by short-term lender Wonga predicts South Africa’s festive spending will decrease by 11% in comparison to last year.
The survey analysed consumer trends and habits from 2018 to 2022.
Of the estimated R226 billion that will be used this festive season, South Africans are budgeting an average of R5, 968 each for extra expenses.
However, that number sounds really massive, it’s actually down by around 11%.James Williams, Wonga Head of Marketing
Williams said people have been saving throughout the year for the festive season, while 27% are reliant on some form of credit.
Additionally, the study shows that 38% of South Africans say that they are worse off financially than at the end of 2021.
It also indicated that 30% of South Africans rely on an additional source of income, with over 46% reporting that they have a side hustle.
