Key findings to look out for in Phala Phala report, according to a legal analyst





Africa Melane spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala for comment on the independent panel set up to investigate whether President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the law or Constitution in relation to a 2020 botched burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal will be laid bare on Wednesday.

Retired judge and Section 89 panel chairperson Sandile Ngcobo will hand over the report to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The panel is a result of the African Transformation Movement submitting a Section 89 motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala outlines a few key findings from the Section 89 inquiry report to watch out for:

Firstly, is whether Ramaphosa will be found guilty of being in direct conflict with the constitution.

Zikalala argued that the president being a businessman alludes to a clash between his duties as leader of the country and the ability to wield power and influence in his favour which might result in contravention of the law.

Additionally, Ramaphosa’s response to the allegations would be very telling of his conduct, he said

Of interest would be the response by the president of the allegations that have been levelled against him. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal analyst

Lastly, conclusions on the investigation and consequence management that will come out of the report.

Do we have law enforcement agencies which are able to investigate matters, bring them to finality prosecute what they need to prosecute. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal analyst

It is ultimately up to Parliament to decide if these particular findings are serious enough to impeach Ramaphosa, said Zikalala.

If it is found that he has a case to answer for, and the National Assembly resolves, it must proceed and go to an impeachment committee.

The final decision will be made by members of Parliament and only a two thirds majority will see Ramaphosa impeached.

