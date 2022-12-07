How you can help Masiphumelele after the devastating fire disaster





On Monday 21st November, the community of Masiphumelele was devastated by a fire that left over 1800 people without homes. This is the second fire disaster experienced by the community in less than a month following the first blaze which occurred at the end of October.

The Dis-Chem Foundation and the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund (HEF) were involved in helping the displaced families and individuals whose homes were burnt down.

Adding on to the R50 000 donated last week, The Dis-Chem Foundation contributed an additional R50 000 more towards assisting the Masiphumelele community with food security. The foundation urges more people and organizations to get involved in rebuilding this community.

Amy MacIver (standing in for John Maytham) recently spoke to HEF Founder and Director Clete Stevis, who was on the scene in Masiphumelele last week.

Listen to the full conversation below.

Stevis briefly explained the dire impact that the blaze had on the community and how the Dis-Chem Foundation’s contribution makes a great difference in helping out displaced residents.

The thing that was heartbreaking for me was seeing the schoolbooks burnt. The kids that were supposed to write exams had no books and couldn’t study. Clete Stevis, Humanitarian Empowerment Fund

Donations to the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund can be made here.

Another way of helping out Masiphumelele and many other communities in need is by swiping your Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City Benefit card at any Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City store when purchasing. This will contribute to the Dis-Chem Foundation’s Caring For The Community initiative.

Find out more on The Dis-Chem Foundation website.