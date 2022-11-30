Russia continues to pulverise civilian infrastructure in Ukraine





Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:57).

NATO has promised to fix Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure, obliterated by waves of Russian missile and drone attacks.

It also pledged more weapons to fight the onslaught that is now in its 10th month and to protect Ukrainians against future bombardment.

“Russia is failing on the battlefield, so they attack civilian targets and cities,” said the military alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

Under the Geneva conventions, it is a war crime to deliberately attack civilians or infrastructure vital to their survival.

NATO vs Russian Federation. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Those Russian missile and drone strikes continue. Just as they repair a power plant, a strike comes again… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

… using winter as a weapon of war… millions of Ukrainians without electricity and running water… as the temperature plunges… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Melane interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:57).