



Clarence speaks to the spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation, Sputnik Ratau, on his last day in his position.

Ratau is retiring after many years on Wednesday

He said he is looking forward to an enriching retirement

FILE: Sputnik Ratau. Picture: Sputnik Ratau/facebook

Ratau is retiring after a long career in media, being a staple for Primedia and SABC before working for the Department of Water and Sanitation for 12 years.

Former colleagues called in to celebrate his contribution and work over the years and thanked him for all he has done.

Despite having to deal with some controversies in his position, he said the controversy gave him energy because he had to actually work out what needed to happen next.

It keeps your mind going as well because you cannot misstep because there has already been a misstep. Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation

He added that he is proud of the work he has done and looks forward to his retirement.

I feel good about the work we have done. I am going to enjoy my retirement. I will still be keeping myself on my toes. I will not be sleeping for 24 hours a day. Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation

