Today at 16:33
Risky online behaviour ‘almost normalised’ - ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Davidson
Today at 16:55
Risky online behaviour ‘almost normalised’ Cont.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Farina - Founder of BeInTouch.org
Today at 17:05
Outa calls for Mabuza, 12 others to be charged for organised crime
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adv. Stefanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 17:20
Cyril Rhamaposa's decision turns to turn Phala Phala to the Judiciary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 17:45
A golden win at Turkey science fair for Cape Town high school science wizard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tonia(Adrian's mom)
Adrian Huysamen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Boost your child's self-esteem with good oral hygiene from a young age

30 November 2022 10:41 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
dental health
oral hygiene
Healthy teeth

Instilling confidence in children is so important for development and good oral health is key to building their self-esteem.

Clarence Ford spoke to AquaFresh expert SA Macelle Erasmus about building oral health and confidence from a young age.

  • Good oral hygiene can boost your self-esteem

  • Children should practice oral hygiene by brushing their teeth twice a day

FILE: Oral hygiene is important for confidence. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
FILE: Oral hygiene is important for confidence. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

For many people, the mouth is key to having confidence.

Feeling insecure about your breath and your smile can change how you interact with others.

Erasmus said teaching children to have good oral hygiene habits can significantly improve their self-esteem.

Teaching them and guiding them to that sort of routine… leads to a happy and healthy and successful life.

Macelle Erasmus, AquaFresh SA expert

She recommended teaching children to brush their teeth twice a day and getting them into the habit of flossing daily.

She added that you should make sure your child’s toothbrush is not too hard and their toothpaste is not too high in fluoride.

Listen to the audio above for more.




