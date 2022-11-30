Boost your child's self-esteem with good oral hygiene from a young age





Clarence Ford spoke to AquaFresh expert SA Macelle Erasmus about building oral health and confidence from a young age.

Good oral hygiene can boost your self-esteem

Children should practice oral hygiene by brushing their teeth twice a day

FILE: Oral hygiene is important for confidence. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

For many people, the mouth is key to having confidence.

Feeling insecure about your breath and your smile can change how you interact with others.

Erasmus said teaching children to have good oral hygiene habits can significantly improve their self-esteem.

Teaching them and guiding them to that sort of routine… leads to a happy and healthy and successful life. Macelle Erasmus, AquaFresh SA expert

She recommended teaching children to brush their teeth twice a day and getting them into the habit of flossing daily.

She added that you should make sure your child’s toothbrush is not too hard and their toothpaste is not too high in fluoride.

