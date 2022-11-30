The Midday Report Express: Phala Phala report handed to Parliament





Taking the lead on The Midday Report today is the handing in of the Phala Phala Report to Parliament. What it contains and what the possible repercussions to come may be remains unknown.

The investigating panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which compiled the report was tasked with looking into whether President Ramaphosa had committed an impeachable offence related to foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Mpumelelo Zikalala to predict what the next steps could be especially as it pertains to Ramaphosa's ability to remain in leadership within the ANC as a party.

So for now, I think he's all clear to participate in the elections of the ruling party. And I don't think this particular report is going to have an effect on that. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

The Department of Correctional Services gives us an update on the stabbing of Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś.

Hearing of the suspended Public Protector continues in dramatic fashion.

The Transet R398.4m fraud and corruption case postponed to 20 April 2023.

The 37 people linked to the July 2021 unrest appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Psychologist Naomi Holt on why everyone is so exhausted.

