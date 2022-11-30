The Midday Report Express: Phala Phala report handed to Parliament

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre. 6 December 2022 8:32 PM
Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations. 6 December 2022 6:34 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
View all Local
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela. 6 December 2022 2:04 PM
The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel All the news you need to know. 6 December 2022 1:42 PM
View all Politics
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023. 6 December 2022 4:37 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important? Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture. 6 December 2022 11:35 AM
View all Business
The Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas classic back on stage this festive season Pippa Hudson chats with Debbie Turner CEO of CTCB and two young dancers Kai Damon and Lila Numanoglu performing this season. 6 December 2022 7:23 PM
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights' The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan. 6 December 2022 11:52 AM
Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023 Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt. 6 December 2022 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930. 5 December 2022 11:26 AM
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesd... 3 December 2022 3:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71 On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer. 6 December 2022 6:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas. 5 December 2022 11:31 AM
Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned. 5 December 2022 7:40 AM
Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes? Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals. 5 December 2022 6:50 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Phala Phala report handed to Parliament

30 November 2022 1:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

All the news you need to know.

Taking the lead on The Midday Report today is the handing in of the Phala Phala Report to Parliament. What it contains and what the possible repercussions to come may be remains unknown.

The investigating panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which compiled the report was tasked with looking into whether President Ramaphosa had committed an impeachable offence related to foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Mpumelelo Zikalala to predict what the next steps could be especially as it pertains to Ramaphosa's ability to remain in leadership within the ANC as a party.

So for now, I think he's all clear to participate in the elections of the ruling party. And I don't think this particular report is going to have an effect on that.

Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • The Department of Correctional Services gives us an update on the stabbing of Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś.
  • Hearing of the suspended Public Protector continues in dramatic fashion.
  • The Transet R398.4m fraud and corruption case postponed to 20 April 2023.
  • The 37 people linked to the July 2021 unrest appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court.
  • Psychologist Naomi Holt on why everyone is so exhausted.

Scroll up for full audio.




30 November 2022 1:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'

6 December 2022 7:38 PM

Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi

6 December 2022 4:35 PM

John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela

6 December 2022 2:04 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Proctor Advocate Thuli Madonsela during an interview on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702. Picture: 702.

The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel

6 December 2022 1:42 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine

6 December 2022 12:37 PM

Adam Gilchrist Joins Lester Kiewit to share his view on the drug smuggling hidden as humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN

We can't let taxi association dictate to our bus industry - Intercape CEO

6 December 2022 12:28 PM

Bongani Bingwa talks to Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira and about taxi attacks on Intercape bus coaches travelling long distances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos

6 December 2022 11:19 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead

6 December 2022 6:30 AM

It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Political parties weigh in on Ramaphosa

5 December 2022 1:29 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties were awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: @NobelPrize/Twitter

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Nominees from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus take it home

5 December 2022 11:15 AM

This Saturday, the recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will receive their awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos

Local Politics

'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'

Local Lifestyle

[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

6 December 2022 8:07 PM

Fitch Ratings: Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga likely to influence policy

6 December 2022 7:58 PM

Opposition parties caution ANC against rejecting Section 89 panel report

6 December 2022 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA