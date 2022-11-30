Smoking is an expensive and minimised addiction, says experts

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre. 6 December 2022 8:32 PM
Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations. 6 December 2022 6:34 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
View all Local
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela. 6 December 2022 2:04 PM
The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel All the news you need to know. 6 December 2022 1:42 PM
View all Politics
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023. 6 December 2022 4:37 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important? Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture. 6 December 2022 11:35 AM
View all Business
The Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas classic back on stage this festive season Pippa Hudson chats with Debbie Turner CEO of CTCB and two young dancers Kai Damon and Lila Numanoglu performing this season. 6 December 2022 7:23 PM
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights' The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan. 6 December 2022 11:52 AM
Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023 Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt. 6 December 2022 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930. 5 December 2022 11:26 AM
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesd... 3 December 2022 3:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71 On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer. 6 December 2022 6:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas. 5 December 2022 11:31 AM
Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned. 5 December 2022 7:40 AM
Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes? Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals. 5 December 2022 6:50 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Smoking is an expensive and minimised addiction, says experts

30 November 2022 1:43 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Smoking
Lung Cancer Awareness Month
cigarettes

The cost of long-term smoking spans beyond daily cost of a full pack.

Africa Melane hosted a panel discussion on smoking as Lung Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close.

CAPE TOWN: As South Africa aims to tighten its tobacco laws, kicking the habit proves difficult for 20% of South Africa’s smoking population.

November is observed as Lung Cancer Awareness Month and National Council Against Smoking’s Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, says tobacco is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases that account for 51% deaths in the country.

University of Cape Town’s Corne van Walbeek described the behavioural economics of smoking and how it impacts quality of life.

He said smoking households often spend less money on consumables, such as food in order to buy cigarettes.

Money spent of cigarettes, that money can’t be spent on anything else.

Corne van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products - University of Cape Town
© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com
© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

This is compounded by how smoking is minimised as an addiction, according to psychologist Dr Eddie Wolff

We minimise the additive effects of nicotine

Dr Eddie Wolff, Psychologist

Other health risks associated with smoking include cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Listen to the full audio above for more.




30 November 2022 1:43 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Smoking
Lung Cancer Awareness Month
cigarettes

More from Local

Photo by Shotlist on Unsplash

'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch

6 December 2022 8:32 PM

Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story

6 December 2022 6:34 PM

South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi

6 December 2022 4:35 PM

John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks’ Sbu Nkosi in action during the team’s match against England at Emirates Airline Park. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

Concerns for Bok star Sbu Nkosi's mental health

6 December 2022 1:55 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to Sport 24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot from the viral video on twitter. Picture: twitter screenshot

'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'

6 December 2022 11:52 AM

The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos

6 December 2022 11:19 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A peregrine falcon Photo: Jasmin777/Pixabay

Pesticide are wiping out our birds of prey

6 December 2022 10:38 AM

New evidence of the harmful effects of dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) has come to light.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Mpumalanga Health Department ambulance. Picture: @MpuHealth1/Twitter

South Africa is extremely short on ambulances and paramedics

6 December 2022 10:30 AM

If you've ever been in an emergency health situation, you know how difficult it is to get an ambulance to respond swiftly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in Parliament on Thursday, 29 September 2022. Picture: GCIS

'Protecting MPs lives should be a priority': ATM on secret ballot rejection

6 December 2022 10:21 AM

Members of parliament are yet to decide if they will move along with impeachment proceedings against the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus/Screenshot.

'Political parties have forgotten their members behind bars'

6 December 2022 8:39 AM

Twenty-eight years after South Africa became a democracy, many political prisoners still remain behind bars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos

Local Politics

'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'

Local Lifestyle

[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

6 December 2022 8:07 PM

Fitch Ratings: Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga likely to influence policy

6 December 2022 7:58 PM

Opposition parties caution ANC against rejecting Section 89 panel report

6 December 2022 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA