Smoking is an expensive and minimised addiction, says experts





Africa Melane hosted a panel discussion on smoking as Lung Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close.

CAPE TOWN: As South Africa aims to tighten its tobacco laws, kicking the habit proves difficult for 20% of South Africa’s smoking population.

November is observed as Lung Cancer Awareness Month and National Council Against Smoking’s Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, says tobacco is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases that account for 51% deaths in the country.

University of Cape Town’s Corne van Walbeek described the behavioural economics of smoking and how it impacts quality of life.

He said smoking households often spend less money on consumables, such as food in order to buy cigarettes.

Money spent of cigarettes, that money can’t be spent on anything else. Corne van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products - University of Cape Town

© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

This is compounded by how smoking is minimised as an addiction, according to psychologist Dr Eddie Wolff

We minimise the additive effects of nicotine Dr Eddie Wolff, Psychologist

Other health risks associated with smoking include cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

