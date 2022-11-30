The middle class is getting poorer and 'worry about a lot of things' - survey





Clarence Ford interviews Brandon de Kock, director of Storytelling at BrandMapp.

The middleclass is gatvol! Feeling the pinch from all sides. Utilities! Rates! Electricity! Water! Clarence Ford

The pandemic and its disruptions have passed, yet 2022 provided no relief from our worries.

The world economy is slowing, the war in Europe rages non-stop, and a string of climate disasters have obliterated any hope of a post-COVID upswing.

High inflation persists, with food and fuel costs hammering consumers’ ability to get by.

South Africa has one of the lowest mental health scores in the world, according to the last Annual Mental State of the World Report, while one in six South Africans suffers from mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, according to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

BrandMapp recently surveyed 33,661 South Africans living in households who earn more than R10,000 per month about what keeps the country’s tax base up at night.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

We’re anxious. There is so much going on in South Africa… We worry a lot about a lot of things… Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling - BrandMapp

Middle class South Africans (as defined by the survey) pay 97% of all personal income tax in the country.

If they’re not OK, then the chance of everyone underneath them doing OK is limited… Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling - BrandMapp

Crime is the top concern, as it has been in every year since BrandMapp first conducted this survey a decade ago, followed by corruption and government incompetence.

However, this year rising food and energy costs came in second.

People in the top-middle are feeling the pinch in a bad way; they’ve stretched their debt quite a bit. People at the bottom struggle to put food on the table… Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling - BrandMapp

More than half of the people surveyed lose sleep over the electricity supply shortage.

This holds true whether a respondent earned R10,000 per month or R200,000 a month.

… we all care about the same things… Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling - BrandMapp

If every person younger than 40 who isn’t registered to vote, voted for the same party, they would get more votes than the ANC got in the last election… Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling - BrandMapp

