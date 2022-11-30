Streaming issues? Report here
People were drawn to the way I described things: Seth Shezi

30 November 2022 2:20 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Content creators
Seth Shezi

Being a content creator or influencer can be challenging, so how did Seth Shezi grow his influence?

Bianca Resnekov spoke to content creator and lifestyle influencer Seth Shezi about going from the corporate world to the life of a creative.

  • Shezi has an Instagram following of almost 25 thousand.

  • He said people would come to him for recommendations even before social media.

FILE: content creator Seth Shezi. Picture: Seth Sithembele Shezi/Facebook
FILE: content creator Seth Shezi. Picture: Seth Sithembele Shezi/Facebook

CAPE TOWN: Content creator and lifestyle influencer, Seth Shezi is a man of many talents, from being a visual podcast host to being voted GQs most stylish man in 2018, and everything in between.

Shezi said long before he was on social media, while he was working as a business analyst, people would come to him for advice, opinions and recommendations.

Because I had this overly romanticised way of describing things, people were always drawn to them, and they would be like ‘Oh I want that experience.’

Seth Shezi, content creator and lifestyle influencer

By the time he set up his Instagram account, he was already regularly advising people on where to shop or eat and the account became a central space to share more of himself.

A few years after starting his Instagram account, he was contacted by public relations practitioner, Jenna McArthur, who told him he could start making money from his content.

My mind was blown. Today it sounds weird to think, obviously you can get paid for your content. At the time no one was getting paid [for this].

Seth Shezi, content creator and lifestyle influencer

Shezi said his advice to anyone wanting to become a content creator, is to build a community with other creatives and speak openly.

Listen to the audio above for more.




