[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
- People come up with all sorts of reasons why they shouldn't buy insurance says ad expert Zetu Damane, including the "it won't happen to me" argument.
- The new Budget Insurance campaign turns this thinking on its head.
"Who loves us so much they gave us their body? His body even load shed for us (He blacked out)."
The new Budget Insurance campaign has fun with Springbok Faf de Klerk and other popular celebrities in a clever way to bring its message across.
It's the pick for the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.
Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) says Budget's insight is "spot-on".
The point the campaign makes is that bad things also happen to good people, so we all need insurance.
RELATED: Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?
"You know, insurance is a grudge purchase. It's really psychologically painful for us to pay for something that might not happen."
People come up with all sorts of reasons why they should not buy insurance she says, including the "it won't happen to me" argument.
There's another mindset which believes only unlucky people need insurance.
Budget Insurance turns this thinking upside down with its campaign which shows that "good" South Africans we all know and admire can be hit by another vehicle or have their car stolen.
Watch the humorous ads featuring de Klerk and renowned actor Sello Maake kaNcube below
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (skip to 2:00)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRdiMHEadfY
More from Business
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.Read More
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'
Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story
South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations.Read More
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?
Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture.Read More
Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023
Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too!
There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required!Read More
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
The Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas classic back on stage this festive season
Pippa Hudson chats with Debbie Turner CEO of CTCB and two young dancers Kai Damon and Lila Numanoglu performing this season.Read More
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'
The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan.Read More
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?
Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture.Read More
Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023
Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt.Read More
New online platform offers space for artist and art-lovers to buy and sell art
Pippa Hudson spoke to Lisa King about the online gallery she has recently launched called Art Trader.Read More
More from Opinion
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break
The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects
Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More