'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
- Management and technology consulting firm IQbusiness is one of the companies that's signed up for the 4-Day Week SA pilot which starts in February.
- IQBusiness partner Jakobus Wilken believes the biggest obstacle in the way of a shorter working week is managers who aren't prepared to even try it.
Local companies who signed up to test a 4-day working week are gearing up for kick-off in February next year.
The concept has already been trialed in Australia, New Zealand, Irelands, the US and the UK.
4 Day Week SA invited firms to join the pilot in a bid to improve productivity and wellness in the workplace in South Africa.
RELATED: SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023
The sign-up deadline is 15 January 2023 and the project runs for six months.
Management and technology consulting firm IQbusiness is one of the local companies that have signed up.
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from IQbusiness partner Jakobus Wilken.
Wilken notes that in a company of around 1 000 employees, it is possible only to include a select number in the 4-day week pilot who will make up a representative sample.
What lies ahead?
November has been all about signing up he says, and they're looking forward to a webinar this week presented by 4 Day Week SA and 4 Day Week Global.
They'll be presenting recent findings from pilots run in Ireland and the USA and sharing with us the lessons learned, what worked and what didn't work...Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness
When we return from our holidays we will start our prep and planning which includes participation with the Stellenbosch University Business School baselining productivity levels - this will include training participants on what they can expect and how to plan their days better etcetera.Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness
Whitfield asks Wilken what he sees as the biggest possible obstacles to a shorter work week.
While specific obstacles would differ from business to business, he cites a perception by management that the 4-day week can't work as the main, broader problem.
At IQbusiness we hold dear a behaviour that we call our 'duty of care' which extends to our staff, to our customers and then of course to our business... We want to be at the forefront, but we don't have all the answers...Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness
We have more questions than we have answers but I trust that participating in this pilot will enlighten us and give us the answers we're looking for.Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness
These answers will help IQbusiness to decide if and when it will implement the 4-day week across the organisation going forward, he says.
Without exception each one of these pilots run in other parts of the world have demonstrated and proved the extremely positive results as far as productivity is concerned.Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness
The premise is the principle of 100:80:100 so you have to maintain 100% output or productivity for 80% of the time... and then for that you get 100% of the remuneration you would normally get.Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1902/fizkes190200656/116534140-happy-multi-ethnic-corporate-team-employees-join-hands-together-at-group-meeting-office-workers-cele.jpg
More from Business
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'
Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story
South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations.Read More
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?
Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture.Read More
Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023
Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt.Read More
[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt
E-hailing drivers are coming under attack in Elsies River, and the local Community Police Forum is concerned.Read More
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?Read More
More from Local
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story
South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations.Read More
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi
John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.Read More
Concerns for Bok star Sbu Nkosi's mental health
Mandy Weiner speaks to Sport 24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'
The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan.Read More
I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos
President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.Read More
Pesticide are wiping out our birds of prey
New evidence of the harmful effects of dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) has come to light.Read More
South Africa is extremely short on ambulances and paramedics
If you've ever been in an emergency health situation, you know how difficult it is to get an ambulance to respond swiftly.Read More
'Protecting MPs lives should be a priority': ATM on secret ballot rejection
Members of parliament are yet to decide if they will move along with impeachment proceedings against the president.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
The Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas classic back on stage this festive season
Pippa Hudson chats with Debbie Turner CEO of CTCB and two young dancers Kai Damon and Lila Numanoglu performing this season.Read More
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More
'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'
The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan.Read More
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?
Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture.Read More
Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023
Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt.Read More
New online platform offers space for artist and art-lovers to buy and sell art
Pippa Hudson spoke to Lisa King about the online gallery she has recently launched called Art Trader.Read More
The social media platform DEFINITELY interferes politically - Twitter Files
A recent Twitter thread dubbed the "Twitter Files" has called out Twitter for alleged political interference.Read More