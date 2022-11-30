'This country is putting its footprint worldwide': CT Opera wins at opera awards
Amy MacIver speaks to the coordinator and facilitator of the youth development education programme, Nonhlanhla Mtirara, about the significance of this win.
-
The company won this award at the awards in Madrid
-
Mtirara said this victory is just the beginning
CAPE TOWN: Cape Town Opera’s Foundation Studio Programme made waves in international waters after winning in the Equal Opportunities and Impact category at the International Opera Awards, held at the Teatro Real in Madrid on Monday night
Mtirara said they are excited to have won this award after being nominated amongst several impressive companies.
We were really up against strong opera companies out there.Nonhlanhla Mtirara, coordinator and facilitator of the youth development education programme
She said the goal of this programme is to give high school students with no musical background the skills they need to pursue music at university.
She added that they see a lot of interest in opera from young South Africans and that the country is rich with talent.
This country is alive, and putting its footprint worldwide.Nonhlanhla Mtirara, coordinator and facilitator of the youth development education programme
Mtirara said this award is just the beginning of showing the talent that our country has to offer.
Listen to the audio above for more.
